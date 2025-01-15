WWE Working To Maintain Internal Clock For Raw’s Runtime On Netflix

WWE’s groundbreaking deal to bring Monday Night Raw to Netflix has proven to be a major success, with the streaming platform providing a new level of flexibility for the iconic show. While initial reports suggested a return to the familiar three-hour format, the runtime has varied, sparking discussions among fans and insiders.

The premiere episode ran slightly over three hours, while this week’s show was two and a half hours. According to Triple H, the company intends to remain flexible with the runtime, tailoring it week by week. He added that two and a half hours seems to be the “sweet spot” for the show, balancing content quality with viewer engagement.

Unlike its television broadcasts, Raw on Netflix no longer has a fixed end time. PWInsider.com reported that WWE has leveraged this flexibility while still maintaining their usual structure and timing. For live events, they have also considered logistical factors, such as allowing talents and staff to catch red-eye flights by ensuring the show ends early enough on West Coast time. Despite the shortened runtime for streaming, WWE held several dark matches exclusively for the live crowd, keeping the in-person experience robust.

The report further noted that while Netflix provides freedom with timing, WWE is committed to maintaining its internal clock and ensuring episodes conclude in a way that aligns with the company’s standards. This adaptability highlights WWE’s ability to evolve its programming while preserving the elements that have made Raw a staple of the wrestling world.

The following bouts were confirmed for next week’s show:

The New Day return to action

JBL appears

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre