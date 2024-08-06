WWE World Heavyweight Title Match Set For Bash In Berlin On 8/31

WWE kicked off the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw on SyFy with a big announcement.

New WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER came to the ring, as introduced by Ludwig Kaiser, to start things off in Baltimore, MD. on the August 5 episode of the show.

During the segment, SmackDown Superstar Randy Orton came out and confronted him to challenge him to a match at WWE Bash In Berlin later this month, which “The Ring General” accepted.

WWE quickly confirmed the bout for the title as the upcoming show scheduled for August 31, 2024 at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.