WWE Worlds Collide Results – January 25, 2020

Your host for the preshow is Charly Caruso and she is joined by Sam Roberts and Andy Shepherd.

We have a video package for the Eight Man Tag Match.

We see Undisputed Era and Imperium arriving at the building earlier tonight.

Charly asks about Roderick Strong and his title loss on Wednesday and how will it affect Undisputed Era. Sam says it is not about that title, it is about the most dominant faction facing a group that is getting attention without accomplishing what Undisputed Era has done. Andy says that Undisputed Era is dominant but there is no group like Imperium. Imperium has poked the bear. Imperium will show that they are the most dominant force. Sam says it will take more than WALTER to beat the Undisputed Era.

Charly asks if there is a ‘home field advantage’ but Andy does not think it is a factor.

Your announcers for the Preshow match are Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One:Non Title Match: Mia Yim versus Kay Lee Ray

Mia with a drop kick as the bell rings and she kicks Ray. Mia with a cannonball into the corner and Mia gets a near fall. Ray kicks Mia away and Ray with a forearm. MIa smiles at Ray and then Mia with chops and punches. Mia blocks a super kick and Mia sends Ray to the mat and kicks Ray in the back of the head. Mia with a head scissors followed by a chop. Mia goes for the knee and then she hits a drop kick for a near fall. Ray with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Ray with a gourdbuster for a near fall. Ray with a seated abdominal stretch. Ray works on the neck as well. Ray sends Mia to the mat and she stands on Mia’s throat. Ray pulls at the right arm while standing on Mia’s hair. Ray with kicks.

Ray sends Mia into the turnbuckles and Ray with a chop. Mia with chops but Ray with a knee and super kick for a near fall. Ray goes to the turnbuckles and misses a Swanton when Mia moves. Mia with a clothesline and thrust kick followed by a neck breaker. Mia is sent to the apron by Ray and Ray with a kick and slingshot DDT for a near fall. Mia iwth jabs but misses a clothesline. Mia with a back body drop and Ray goes to the floor. Mia with a suicide dive onto Ray.

Ray with a super kick to knock Mia off the apron. Ray with a double jump swanton onto Mia on the floor. They get back into the ring before the ten count and Mia with a forearm. Ray with a forearm. They go back and forth with punches. Ray goes for the Gory Bomb but Mia with elbows and a Code Blue for a near fall. Mia goes for Eat Defeat but Ray counters with Eat Defeat for a near fall. Mia blocks the Gory Bomb attempt and Mia blocks a rana. Mia with a sit out power bomb for a near fall.

Ray with a kick to the knee and Ray goes for a power bomb but Mia blocks it and Mia with a Destroyer for a near fall. Ray with a rollup for a near fall. Mia goes for a German suplex but Ray blocks it. Mia with a rollup for a near fall. Ray with a rollup and as Mia tries to kick out, she sends Ray against the ropes and Ray gets the three count.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

Andy says that this was great momentum for NXT UK to start off the night.

Charly asks if Rhea Ripley is too good to be beaten and Sam disagrees. As much as a moment as she is having, every moment is broken. The only thing that has risen more than her success is Rhea’s ego. Andy says something has changed with Toni since she lost the title. She has been obsessed with winning gold and she has beaten Rhea before. Andy asks how has Rhea evolved in the last twelve months to deal with her prior losses.

We see Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in the locker room.

We have a video package.

Charly asks if there is too much pressure. Sam says that this will be the match of the night and he was hoping it wasn’t happening in Texas because they don’t deserve it. Andy says that this is a dream match and there is no rivarly with Moustache Mountain. He says that there is a history with #DIY. Charly says that she did not see #DIY together earlier tonight and she asks if they are on the same page. Andy says Moustache Mountain are the founding fathers of NXT UK. They are proud to be here. Andy says he saw fans who are proud of NXT UK.

We are in Houston, Texas and your announcers are Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One: Finn Balor versus Ilja Dragunov

They lock up and Balor with a waist lock. Dragunov with a wrist lock but Balor with a reversal. Dragunov with a head scissors and Balor escapes. They lock up and Balor with a side head lock and take down. Dragunov tries to send Balor off the ropes but Balor holds on and takes Dragunov to the mat. Dragunov with a head scissors and Balor escapes. Dragunov with a side head lock and Balor gets a near fall with a rollup. Dragunov with a cross body for a near fall. Dragunov is ready for Balor and Balor stops short. Ilja tells Balor to bring it and then he slaps Balor. Dragunov with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and slaps Ilja. Balor sends Ilja to the floor and Balor with a running drop kick through the ropes.

Balor sends Dragunov back into the ring and Balor with a chop in the corner. Dragunov with a chop and back senton for a near fall. Ilja with an arm bar. Balor goes into the corner and Ilja with a break for a moment but he kicks Balor instead. Balor goes to the apron and Dragunov with a forearm to knock Balor to the floor. Balor avoids a dive to the floor and Dragunov with a kick and a cross body onto Balor on the floor. Balor rolls to the floor and Dragunov goes up top and misses a double sledge when Balor moves.

Balor kicks Dragunov and chops Ilja before they return to the ring. Balor with a snap mare and drop kick to the back of the head for a near fall. Balor with a reverse chin lock and Ilja gets to his feet. Balor with a slam and elbow drop for a near fall. Balor with kicks to Ilja as the referee warns him. Balor with a chop in the corner followed by an Irish whip and running chop. Balor gets a near fall. Balor with a rear chin lock and a knee. Balor goes for a suplex but Ilja blocks it and hits a suplex of his own. Ilja with a running knee into the corner but he misses a clothesline but he does not miss the second time.

Ilja with a clothesline into the corner and then he pulls down the knee pad and goes to the turnbuckles and hits a knee drop for a near fall. Dragunov with chops to the neck and he connects with a series of knees. Balor is kicked away. Dragunov with a knee to the head for a near fall. Ilja gets Balor on his shoulders and he goes for the running Death Valley Driver but Balor gets to his feet and he takes Ilja to the mat and hits a double stomp. Balor with forearms. They go back and forth with forearms. Ilja with a chop and enzuigiri. Balor goes for the Pele Kick but Dragunov blocks it and Ilja goes for a German suplex. Balor cannot hit 1916 but he hits an elevated elbow drop.

Balor with slingblade and Ilja with a jumping knee. Dragunov with a German suplex with a bridge for a near fall. Dragunov with a 61-Line and then he goes up top and Dragunov with a double sledge from the turnbuckles to the floor. Balor is sent back into the ring and Balor hangs over the bottom rope. Dragunov with a springboard drop kick and he gets a near fall. Dragunov goes to the turnbuckles and he misses a back senton when Balor gets his knees up. Balor with a running drop kick and then he goes up top for Coup de Grace. Balor with 1916 for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

We see NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley in the locker room. We also see Toni Storm in her locker room.

Cathy Kelley is with the Grizzled Young Veterans and the Broserweights at ringside. Cathy says the winner will face the NXT Tag Champions at Takeover Portland.

Zack says he is surprised that these two jokers made it this far. Individually they are two excellent competitors, but as a tag team, he has seen their resume and there is nothing on it. The Finals are the biggest match of his career. Look at what it has done for the previous winners and imagine what it can do for the greatest tag team in wrestling.

Cathy goes to Pete and Matt for comments. Matt throws out a BRO and then he asks why so serious. He mentions the tag title match for winning the Dusty Classic. Matt says he has a huge smile on his face and he says that Pete has a huge smile on his face. Matt looks at Pete and Pete isn’t smiling but Matt says that is Pete’s happy face. Pete says he will just be blunt and Matt’s ears perk up. He says Matt Riddle will smoke the two of you and they will walk out with the trophy. All of your hopes and dreams come to a bitter end. Matt throws out another BRO.

Match Number Two: NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Angel Garza versus Isaiah Scott versus Travis Banks versus Jordan Devlin

They all prepare to lock up and Scott sends Banks away. Devlin goes for Devil Inside but Angel with a forearm. Garza with a forearm to Banks. Garza tells everyone to stop so he can pull off his pants but he is met with a triple super kick. Banks with a back splash onto Scott and Devlin with a moonsault. Devlin with a back breaker to Garza. Scott with a forearm to Banks and an elbow to Devlin. Scott with a rollup on Banks and a flatliner on Devlin. Scott with a drop kick to Garza. Devlin goes for a moonsault but Scott catches him and hits a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Banks kicks Scott from the apron and Garza with a plancha onto Garza. Banks with a double stomp on Devlin. Banks with a chop to Scott and a kick to Garza.

Banks chops Scott and Garza and then he chops Devlin. Scott with a chop but Banks feels nothing and Banks with forearms to Scott. Banks sends Scott back into the ring. Banks with a kick to Scott’s chest and he follows with more kicks. Banks kicks Garza and Scott as he goes back and forth. Scott kicks Garza when Banks moves. Banks with a German suplex to Scott. Banks with running European uppercuts to Garza and Scott. Scott is kicked into Garza in the corner and then Banks with a suicide dive onto Devlin. Banks with a splash and then he sends Devlin into Scott and Garza with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Banks goes for a suplex on Devlin but Devlin lands on his feet. Banks is sent to the apron by Devlin. Scott misses a splash into the corner and Devlin uses Banks for momentum to hit a DDT on Scott. Garza with a Spanish Fly to Devlin and Banks with a splash to break up the cover.

Devlin and Banks exchange forearms. Garza kicks Scott and sends Devlin into Banks. Garza with a knee to the midsection and Garza has time to take off his pants. Garza catches Devlin and Banks and Scott with Meteora. Garza gets a near fall on Devlin with a power slam. Scott with a chop to Garza and Garza chops back. They go to slaps and forearms. Scott with a pop up knee to Garza. Scott goes for House Call but Devlin with a drop kick. Devlin with a head butt to Banks. Banks with a Destroyer.

Banks goes up top and Garza knocks Banks off the apron. Garza goes up top and Scott stops Garza. Scott goes up top and he punches Garza on the ropes. Devlin gets up and he punches Garza and Scott. Devlin joins Garza and Scott up top and Devlin hits a double Spanish Fly but he cannot get all the way over. Banks with Slice of Heaven and a Kiwi Crusher on Devlin for a near fall. Banks goes after Scott and chops him. Scott with a head butt to Banks. Banks with a chop and Scott chops back. Scott with an Irish whip and Banks tries to float over but Scott with a power bomb for a near fall. Scott gets Banks on his shoulders and Garza with a missile drop kick and Banks with a reverse rana. Garza with the Wingclipper and Devlin with a head butt to Garza. Devlin with Devil Inside for the three count.

Winner: Jordan Devlin

After the match, Jordan Devlin asks if you believe him now. Devlin says he told you that he is pound for pound the best sports entertainer on the planet. You cannot deny him and he proved what he said all along. You don’t bet against an Ace.

We see Mia Yim in the front row with the new NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

We see Robert Stone and Chelsea Green make their way to their seats up front.

Match Number Three: #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) versus Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven)

Bate and Gargano start things off. They lock up and Gargano with a wrist lock. Bate tries for a reversal but Gargano holds on and maintains the wrist lock. Bate with a monkey flip but Gargano holds on to the wrist lock. Gargano with an arm bar. Bate with an arm drag and Gargano holds on to the arm bar. Bate escapes and Gargano appreciates the effort. They lock up and Gargano with a hammer lock and side head lock take down. Bate with a take down but Gargano holds on to the wrist lock. Gargano with a drop toe hold into a front face lock. Bate tries to escape but Gargano rolls through and holds on to the front face lock. Bate backs Gargano into the ropes and Gargano breaks the hold. Bate with a take down and Gargano with a head scissors and Bate lands on his feet. Bate gets Gargano on his shoulders and Gargano tries for a sunset flip.

Bate goes for Tyler Driver 97 but Gargano blocks it. Bate goes for the leg but Gargano wit a rollup and he misses the kick. Gargano with an arm wringer and both men grab the leg and Bate has the advantage. Bate puts the leg down and Gargano backs away to avoid being hit. They shake hands and then Ciampa and Seven tag in. Trent comments on the beard and Ciampa tries for the Moustache Mountain pose and Trent shows him how to do it. Ciampa poses and then instead of posing, Trent decides to shake hands.

Ciampa with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Seven gets Ciampa to flinch and Seven tries for a DDT but Ciampa escapes and goes for a rollup and gets a near fall. They lock up and Seven with a wrist lock. Bate tags in and he poses to compete against Ciampa’s earlier pose. We get a posedown and then Ciampa wants a test of strength but he is a bit taller than Bate. They go to the test of strength and Bate with the advantage but Ciampa gets back to the advantage. Ciampa pulls Bate over and Bate with a monkey flip and both men are down and both men bridge. Bate and Ciampa release the knuckle locks. They lock up and Bate backs Ciampa into the ropes and Ciampa with a side head lock. Bate sets for bang and Ciampa with a forearm. Ciampa knocks Seven off the apron and then he hits a running knee on Bate to send him to the floor.

Gargano with a super kick to Seven. Ciampa sends Bate over the announce table and then Gargano does the same to Seven over the Spanish announce table. They both pat themselves on the back for what they just did. Ciampa sends Bate into the ring and Ciampa with a boot to the head. Gargano tags in and Bate is sent into Gargano’s boots. Gargano with a snap mare and running kick to the back of the head. Ciampa tags in and he kicks Bate. Ciampa with a chop. Ciampa with a back elbow to Bate.. Ciampa with a reverse chin lock. Bate escapes a suplex attempt and Seven tags in. Seven sends Ciampa to the mat and then he chops Gargano and hits a DDT.

Seven with chops into the corner and then Seven with a uranage to Ciampa. Seven with a power bomb for a near fall. Seven with a cartwheel and clothesline for a near fall. Seven sets for a Seven Star Lariat but Ciampa escapes and hits a jumping knee. Gargano and Bate tag in and Gargano with a slingshot kick to Bate and a drop kick to Seven. Gargano with a flatliner and DDT combination on Bate and Seven. Gargano with a chop and then he is sent to the apron. Gargano with a slingshot spear for a near fall. Bate goes to the floor and Seven grabs Gargano’s leg. Ciampa kicks Seven. Ciampa with a kick to Bate to knock him off the apron. Gargano with a suicide dive onto Bate.

Ciampa with Willow’s Bell on Seven and Gargano with a DDT to Bate for a near fall. Gargano with a chop and Ciampa tags in. Gargano goes to the apron and they hit a running knee and enzuigiri combination. Ciampa with an elbow to Bate and Bate with a knee lift in the corner. Bate goes for a European uppercut off the turnbuckles but Ciampa with a jumping knee. Bate goes for a Tyler Driver and Bate lands on his feet when Ciampa back drops him. Bate with a rebound clothesline and a Tyler Driver 97 for a near fall. Ciampa gets a near fall with a rollup.

Gargano tags in and he connects with clotheslines. Gargano sets for a Lawn Dart but Bate escapes and gets a near fall with a rollup. Bate catches Gargano in the corner and Bate with an exploder followed by a shooting star press but Gargano gets his knees up. Bate with a rolling kick and then he misses a rebound clothesline. Bate gets Gargano up and he gives Johnny an airplane spin but Gargano with the GargaNo Escape. Ciampa stops Seven with an arm bar but Seven gets Ciampa up and Bate gets Gargano up and we have stereo airplane spins.

Seven and Bate with elevated forearms across the chest and Bate gets a near fall. Seven tags in and he applies a full nelson and Bate goes for the rebound clothesline but he clotheslines Seven. Ciampa tags in and Gargano and Ciampa set for the super kick and running knee combination but Seven covers Bate. Seven and Bate with punches and then Seven with a burning hammer while Bate hits a knee off the turnbuckles but Ciampa kicks out. Bate tags in and they hit a double Burning Hammer and Bate goes up top for a twisting splash but Ciampa pulled Seven on top to take the impact of the move and Ciampa gets a near fall on Seven.

All four men are in the ring and they exchange punches and chops. Ciampa with a knee to Seven and then Ciampa and Gargano with super kicks as Bate comes off the turnbuckles. Gargano and Ciampa with the super kick and running knee combination on Seven for the three count.

Winners: #DIY

After the match, all four men are in the ring. Ciampa and Gargano offer their hands to Bate and Seven. They shake hands and hug.

We see Imperium in their locker room.

Mercedez Martinez is in the crowd.

We see Dakota Kai in the front row and Tegan Nox attacks Dakota from behind. Tegan is held back by security and Dakota attacks Tegan. Tegan spears Dakota through the guardrails. Nox and Kai are separated by security.

Bianca Belair is in the front row.

Match Number Four: NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley versus Toni Storm

They lock up and Rhea backs Toni into the corner and Rhea with a clean break. They lock up and Toni with a wrist lock. Rhea with a wrist lock and Toni with an escape and slaps followed by a kick. Storm with a baseball slide and forearms. Ripley with a chop and Storm with a chop to the back. Ripley with short arm clotheslines and a back heel kick. Rhea kicks Toni in the back and connects with shoulders. Storm with a thrust kick and a German suplex into the turnbuckles. Ripley rolls to the floor and the referee checks to see if she is going to return to the ring. The referee starts his count and Toni goes to the floor. Toni kicks Rhea in the head.

Toni with a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Storm with an STF and Ripley makes her way to the ropes. Rhea gets to the ropes and Toni releases the hold. Toni with chops and a DDT. Toni gets a near fall. Toni with a reverse chin lock. Rhea with punches but Toni with elbows to the back of the neck and she stands on Toni’s neck. Toni gets a near fall. Rhea with punches and Toni with a forearm. They exchange punches. Rhea with clotheslines followed by knees to the head. Rhea with a snap mare and drop kick.

Rhea with a running boot that sends Toni into the corner. Rhea sends Toni face first into the mat. Rhea kicks Toni. Rhea with a standing reverse cloverleaf. Storm gets near the ropes but Ripley pulls Storm back into the center of the ring. Toni sends Rhea into the ropes to escape and she goes for a German suplex. Rhea blocks it. Toni counters RipTide with a lateral press and a near fall. Rhea blocks Storm Zero and Toni with a sunset flip. Toni blocks a kick and Toni with a German suplex for a near fall.

Storm works on the back. Rhea misses a kick but hits a thrust kick and drop kick. Toni with a head butt and Rhea is down. Toni goes to the turnbuckles and misses a frog splash. Rhea with RipTide for the three count.

Winner: Rhea Ripley (retains Championship)

We go to footage of Johnny Gargano being interviewed and he is attacked by Finn Balor. Tyler Bate pulls Balor away and Finn has some words for Bate.

Match Number Five: Imperium (WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel) versus Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong)

Aichner and Kyle start things off and Fabian sends Kyle to the mat a few times. They lock up and Kyle goes for a cross arm breaker but Aichner blocks it. Aichner gets to the ropes to force Kyle to release the leg lock. Aichner with European uppercuts and Kyle with kicks. Fabian with a chop and Kyle with forearms. They go back and forth. Fabian with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Fabian with a power slam and Barthel tags in. Aichner elevates Kyle for a European uppercut from Barthel. Barthel misses a kick and Kyle with kicks. Barthel with a shot to the throat and Kyle with a knee. Strong tags in and he hits a gutbuster and Kyle with a knee to the back off the turnbuckles.

Barthel with a punch to Strong. Barthel with a double thrust and Wolfe tags in. Barthel with a running European uppercut and Wolfe gets a near fall. Wolfe with punches and a European uppercut. Strong with forearms and chops. Fish tags in and they hit a double gourdbuster and Strong with a chop to the back and Fish with a kick to the chest. Fish gets a near fall and the referee checks on Wolfe. The referee signals that Wolfe is injured.

WALTER comes in and he tosses Cole to the mat. They lock up and WALTER with a hip lock take down. Cole with a punch and WALTER sends Cole into the corner. Cole with a side head lock and Cole with a kick and WALTER misses a chop. WALTER with a forearm to Fish who tries to interfere and Fish is sent to the floor. Cole kicks WALTER and then he tags in Strong. Strong with forearms to WALTER and WALTER with a boot to Strong. Aichner tags in and he hits a belly-to-back suplex. Aichner kicks Strong and Strong with a forearm. Barthel tags in and he punches Strong. Barthel sends Strong into the corner and kicks him. Strong with forearms.

Strong with a kick and forearms but Barthel with a forearm. Cole tags in and Barthel picks up Strong but Cole with a kick to the knee and Cole with punches. Cole with elbow drops. Fish tags in and he punches Barthel. Cole gets in a few kicks before going to the apron. Kyle tags in and he connects with forearms and kicks in the corner. Strong tags in and he chops Barthel while Kyle kicks Barthel. Fish tags back in and he knees Barthel and then Fish with a snap mare and slingshot senton. Cole tags in and he hits a neck breaker. Cole with a reverse chin lock. Barthel with punches but Cole with a lungblower for a near fall. Kyle tags in and he hits a sliding knee to the ribs. Kyle with a waist lock take down and elbows and knees to the ribs.

Kyle with a knee drop to the ribs. Kyle goes after WALTER on the apron but WALTER does not move. Barthel with a side Russian leg sweep and both are down. WALTER tags in and he hits a shoulder tackle on Kyle. Fish is sent to the floor and he knocks Cole off the apron. Kyle and WALTER exchange forearms. Kyle with knees and WALTER blocks a kick and WALTER with a leg trapped German suplex. WALTER slaps Kyle and goes for a power bomb but Kyle counters with a guillotine and body scissors. WALTER gets Kyle up and Kyle goes to his feet. Strong tries to help Kyle and WALTER with a German suplex to both men. Barthel and Aichner tag in and then hit the assisted DDT for a near fall.

Barthel with a back elbow and he gets a near fall. Aichner tags in and he hits a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Aichner with a reverse chin lock. Aichner with a knee to the midsection and then he kicks Kyle. WALTER tags in and he punches Kyle in the ribs. WALTER with a slam and seated splash to Kyle. WALTER with forearms in the corner. Kyle fights back and he kicks and slaps WALTER. WALTER with a chop for a near fall. Aichner tags in and he goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Kyle lands on his feet. Kyle with a leg sweep to WALTER on the apron. Barthel tags in and they hang Kyle in the ropes and they hit the double drop kick combination on Kyle. Barthel with an ankle lock on Kyle. Kyle sends Barthel into his corner and WALTER tags in.

Strong tags in and he connects with forearms. Strong and WALTER go back and forth with chops. Strong with running forearms and WALTER with a clothesline and Strong is down. WALTER goes for a power bomb and Strong gets to his feet. Strong with a jumping knee. Aichner with a tag and Strong with a Gibson Driver into the Strong Hold. Aichner kicks Strong and he chops Strong. Aichner with a kick and discus clothesline. Fish and Barthel tag in and Aichner with a spinebuster and Barthel with a kick. Barthel with an Air Raid Crash for a near fall. Aichner tags in and they set for the European bomb but Fish escapes and Fish sends Aichner into Barthel. Cole tags in and he kicks Barthel into the knees and misses the Panama Sunrise. Cole backs Barthel into the corner and Barthel with a kick and Cole with an enzuigiri. Cole with an Ushigoroshi for a near fall.

Strong, Fish, and Kyle attack WALTER and the referee tries to stop them. WALTER is sent over the top rope to the floor. Kyle and Strong adjust the announce table and WALTER with chops and forearms. WALTER tries to power bomb Strong through the table, but Kyle kicks WALTER in the leg. WALTER with a boot to Kyle and a chop to Strong. Fish is sent into the apron. WALTER adjusts the Spanish Announce Table. Kyle is put on the table and WALTER climbs up. WALTER sets for a power bomb but Strong with a kick. Kyle with kicks to WALTER and Strong with an Olympic Slam through the table.

Cole goes for a suplex on Barthel but Barthel blocks it. Barthel with a running European uppercut and suplex followed by a European uppercut off the apron. Kyle misses a boot and Barthel with a kick to the back. Barthel tosses Kyle to Aichner for a brainbuster. Cole with a super kick to Barthel and then one to Aichner off the turnbuckles. Cole with an Ushigoroshi to Barthel for a near fall. Strong tags in and he gets Barthel up for a gutbuster and Cole with a flying boot. Strong gets a near fall. Fish tags in and Kyle comes in as well. Aichner goes after Kyle and Fish and they double team Aichner. They hit a double pop up kick. Fish goes over the top rope when Barthel ducks down. Kyle with a dragon screw to Barthel in the ropes and Fish with a kick to the leg. Kyle goes up top with a knee drop to the leg followed by a heel hook.

Barthel gets to the ropes and Aichner with a double jump moonsault onto Kyle. Barthel is sent back into the ring and Strong and Fish attack Aichner. WALTER is back on the apron and Barthel kicks Kyle away and Cole tags in. Cole grabs Barthel and Barthel with an enzuigiri and WALTER tags in. WALTER with a chop to Cole and Kyle. WALTER chops Fish. Cole with a series of super kicks and then he sets for the Last Shot but WALTER stops Cole. WALTER with a clothesline to Strong. WALTER brings Strong into the ring and hits a power bomb. WALTER goes up top and hits a frog splash but Cole is the legal man and he hits Last Shot. The cover is broken up by Barthel..

All seven men in the match are in the ring. They all exchange punches and the referee tries to gain control. WALTER with a sleeper on Fish but Kyle with a sleeper on WALTER. They hit No Man’s Land on WALTER. Barthel come off the apron and hits Cole. Kyle is sent face first onto the floor by Barthel. Strong with a flip dive onto everyone on the floor. Aichner with a double jump cross body. Fish misses a moonsault and WALTER with a drop kick and power bomb for the three count.

Winners: Imperium

We go to credits.

