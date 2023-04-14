WWE Would Be ‘Surprised’ If Edge Jumps To AEW Despite Speculation

There has been a lot of fan speculation about a possible reunion for Edge and Christian as a result of a report from last week.

Early in 2020, Edge agreed to a three-year contract with WWE for $3 million per year, with additional time most likely added for time lost due to injuries. Christian joined AEW in 2021 after being medically cleared that year and also worked the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was talk about Christian wanting a run with Edge in WWE. Depending on Christian’s AEW contract status, time is the only issue.

Edge has also said that he wants to wrestle his final match in his hometown of Toronto. He doesn’t yet have a retirement date set, and the city isn’t currently hosting any high-profile live events.

After the report surfaced, some people speculated that if Christian still had a significant amount of time left on his AEW contract, Edge might decide to switch to the rival promotion.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that WWE do not expect Edge to do so.

They stated, “If he retires the summer in Toronto, I wouldn’t be surprised. I would be surprised if he finishes his current deal and then goes to AEW, WWE would be surprised too. Even though you’ve got Christian factor, you know, they could team one more time and wrestle each other one more time, I’d be surprised if he wrestles past WWE. WWE would be very surprised as well.”