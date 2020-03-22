WWE WrestleMania 36 Location Update, 24/7 Title Change

– As previously noted, Wrestlemania 36 is expected to take place at multiple locations. There is now speculation that Wrestlemania matches and/or segments could be taking place at Full Sail University with numerous production trucks being seen in the parking lot:

These are the 2 best pics o/the WWE trucks @ Full Sail my girlfriend was kind enough to snap on her way back from a grocery trip just now. Clearly more than 5-6. So curious to see what they’re creating, and if it lines up with any of the ideas we’ve been kicking around on our end pic.twitter.com/xEtyFz0FSY — Tom Stoup (@TomStoup) March 22, 2020

– After holding the 24/7 title for several weeks and defending it in traditional matches, Riddick Moss lost the title back to R-Truth in a segment that was published on WWE’s social media pages: