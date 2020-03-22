WWE WrestleMania 36 Location Update, 24/7 Title Change

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– As previously noted, Wrestlemania 36 is expected to take place at multiple locations. There is now speculation that Wrestlemania matches and/or segments could be taking place at Full Sail University with numerous production trucks being seen in the parking lot:

– After holding the 24/7 title for several weeks and defending it in traditional matches, Riddick Moss lost the title back to R-Truth in a segment that was published on WWE’s social media pages:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR