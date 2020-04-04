LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA 36 RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS (NIGHT 1)

WWE WrestleMania 36, Night 1 Results – April 4, 2020

– The Kickoff pre-show for Night One of WWE WrestleMania 36 opens up from what appears to be WWE TV studios. Corey Graves welcomes us. He’s joined by Peter Rosenberg. They talk about Rob Gronkowski hosting both nights, and then hype the big event. Graves goes over how fans can watch WrestleMania 36, besides the WWE Network. Graves also goes over the matches for tonight and tomorrow. You can find the individual line-ups on our main page. Graves sends us to a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

Graves and Rosenberg hype tonight’s pre-show match between Cesaro and Drew Gulak. They also preview the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match, the WWE Universal Title match and the Triple Threat Ladder Match. We see the rap video released by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison. Rosenberg hates it. We come back from a break and preview tonight’s WWE Intercontinental Title match. Graves goes on and sends us to the Performance Center for the first match.

Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro

We go to the empty WWE Performance Center as Michael Cole welcomes us. Drew Gulak is out first. Cesaro is out next by himself. The bell rings and they go at it.

They both start with big moves into the corner. Cesaro with a big backbreaker for a 2 count. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer early on and continues to dominate by over-powering. Gulak blocks the Neutralizer again and applies the Crossface on the mat. Cesaro gets to the ropes and breaks the hold. Gulak dumps Cesaro over the top rope to the floor.

Gulak with a flying clothesline from the apron to the floor. Cesaro fights back and rolls Gulak in the ring. Cesaro clutches his arm and comes back in but Gulak drops the arm over the rope. Gulak sends Cesaro back to the floor. They go at it on the floor again. Gulak works on the arm and sends Cesaro shoulder-first into the steel steps, and again. Gulak brings Cesaro back in.

Gulak goes to the top but Cesaro rocks him in mid-air with a big uppercut. Cesaro covers for a 2 count. Gulak goes right into a 2 count of his own. Gulak grounds Cesaro now, working on the arm. More back and forth now. Cesaro blocks a Dragon Sleeper and slams Gulak. Cesaro follows up with a big boot to the face. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer again but it’s blocked. Gulak almost gets pushed into the referee. Cesaro drops Gulak with an uppercut as he turns around. Cesaro puts Gulak on his shoulders for an airplane spin. Cesaro drops Gulak and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Cesaro

– After the match, Cesaro stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Back from another break. Graves and Rosenberg go over the matches for Night Two. Graves sends us backstage to King Baron Corbin and Kayla Braxton. She says tonight’s match with Elias is up in the air due to what happened on SmackDown two weeks ago. We see a replay of Corbin knocking Elias off the perch in the WWE Performance Center. Corbin isn’t worried about Elias. He plays a song on a harmonica, taking shots at Elias and saying his kingdom cannot be stopped. We get another break and a preview for the RAW Women’s Title match. Graves sends us to WWE Backstage host Renee Young and her co-hosts, WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Mark Henry. They’re all live with each other via Skype. They discuss Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch. Booker goes with Becky and Henry picks Baszler to win. We go back to the set and Graves sends us to another break. Back from the break and we get more discussion from Graves and Rosenberg. They go over tonight’s matches one more time. Graves plugs the WWE Network and other platforms to order WrestleMania 36 on. That’s it for the Night One Kickoff.

– WrestleMania 36 Night One opens up with Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon at the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. She talks about how this WrestleMania will be different due to the trying times we’re living through. She goes on and says tonight they hope to give fans a diversion during the hard times, and to deliver a sense of hope and determination and perseverance, to entertain you and your family. On behalf of everyone at WWE, especially the WWE Superstars, Stephanie gives thanks and welcomes everyone to WrestleMania 36.

– We get a video package of various singers performing “America The Beautiful” over the years, including Aretha Franklin, Boyz II Men, Gladys Knight, Ray Charles, the Boys Choir of Harlem, Willie Nelson, and others. We cut to a pirate-themed opening video package for WrestleMania 36, narrated by a Jack Sparrow-like character. There’s lots of comedy in this package.

– We’re live on tape from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski welcomes us and talks about why WWE picked him to host. He knows how to start a party and end it two days later. He asks everyone to pop open a beverage, forget about everything else in the world, and enjoy WrestleMania. Gronk brings Mojo Rawley over and they get hyped up for tonight’s show.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane

We go to the ring and out first comes Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Michael Cole welcomes us and he’s joined by 2020 WWE Hall of Famer JBL. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane are out next.

Asuka and Bliss look to start off but we get some stalling. Sane comes in and goes at it with Bliss. Sane plays some games as well and Bliss slaps her back. Bliss mocks Sane and takes control of her. Asuka yells at Bliss. Bliss taunts Asuka now. Bliss drops on Sane and tags in Cross. Cross for a basement dropkick for a 2 count.

Sane turns it around and in comes Asuka. Asuka works Cross over and taunts her. Cross fights back and tags in Bliss. Cross sends Asuka to the floor. Cross sweeps Sane on the apron and works her over. Bliss comes in and baseball slides into Sane, sending her to the floor. Bliss leaps off the apron and takes Asuka down on the floor. Cross ends up hitting a crossbody off the apron to Sane. Cross returns to the ring to celebrate with Bliss and hug her.

Bliss brings Asuka back in for a 2 count. Sane and Cross go at it again. Cross counters and sends Sane to the floor. Sane pulls Cross out and rocks her. Asuka looks to double team but Bliss kicks her back into the barrier from the ring. Asuka sends Bliss into the ring post. Sane keeps control of Cross on the floor as the referee counts. Asuka levels Cross with a big kick on the outside. The Kabuki Warriors celebrate and stand tall. Asuka brings Cross back in and works her over. Sane comes back in and keeps Cross down, pounding on her and showing off.

Bliss tags in and unloads on Sane. Bliss charges and misses in the corner. Sane goes to the corner. Asuka interferes from the apron. Sane and Asuka turn Bliss upside down in the corner. Sane with a double stomp from the top for a close 2 count. Sane with more offense on Bliss for another 2 count. Asuka tags back in and grounds Bliss by her arm. Cross tries to rally for Bliss as Asuka slams Bliss back by her hair. The referee warns her.

Asuka ends up hitting a big Hip Attack in the corner. A bulldog is missed but Asuka drops Bliss again for another 2 count. Asuka takes Bliss back to the corner but Bliss blocks a Hip Attack. Bliss ducks Asuka and rocks her. Asuka drops Bliss with a kick but they both go down. Cross and Sane tag in. Cross runs wild and hits a bulldog. Cross goes to the top with a crossbody for a 2 count.

Sane charges in the corner but Cross sends her to the apron. They tangle some and Asuka comes back over as the legal one and decks Cross. Cross and Asuka trade shots. Cross drops Asuka but Sane breaks the pin up with her big elbow drop from the top. Asuka and Cross trade holds and attempts on the mat now. Cross gets stuck in the Asuka Lock. Bliss breaks it up with Twisted Bliss from the top. Sane runs in with a big Spear on Sane. More back and forth. Cross climbs up and brawls with Sane on the top. Asuka joins in and helps Sane. Asuka goes for a sunset flip powerbomb but Sane joins in and leaps, knocking Cross off her shoulders with a modified Doomsday Device. Asuka covers but Cross still kicks out at 2.

Bliss gets sent off the apron again. Asuka misses a shoulder on Cross in the corner. Cross with a spinning neckbreaker on Sane. Bliss tags in and goes to the top for Twisted Bliss to Sane for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

– After the match, Bliss and Cross stand tall and have their arms raised as the music hits.

– Kayla Braxton interviews WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn backstage with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn is confident about beating Daniel Bryan and says he will do what few Superstars have done – walk in and out of WrestleMania with the Intercontinental Title.

– We see Shayna Baszler backstage warming up.

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out comes King Baron Corbin. Corbin says he’s here but Elias is nowhere to be found. He shows us why – a replay of when he knocked Elias from the perch two weeks ago on SmackDown. Corbin says that felt good and so will his second win at WrestleMania. He demands the referee count the forfeit and raise his arm in victory. Before the count can begin, we hear the familiar sound of Elias’ guitar. Elias comes walking down the ramp with his guitar and Corbin isn’t happy.

Corbin charges the ramp and Elias ducks the clothesline. Elias shatters the guitar over Elias on the ramp. Elias works Corbin over and sends him into the ring post. Elias enters the ring with Corbin. She backs Elias off and checks on Corbin. Corbin gets up and the bell rings. Elias runs in the corner with a big right hand. Elias keeps control and drops Corbin for a quick pin attempt.

Elias keeps Corbin down and nails a swinging neckbreaker for a 2 count. Corbin finally gets an opening after catching Corbin and dropping him over the rope, sending him out to the floor. The referee counts but Elias makes it back in. Corbin keeps control for another pin attempt. More back and forth now. Corbin runs out and right back in, leveling Elias with a big right hand for another 2 count. Corbin grounds Elias and hits him with elbows, focusing on the shoulder.

Corbin yells at the announcers to tell everyone how good he is. He turns back around to strikes from Elias. Corbin counters and launches Elias shoulder-first into the post. Corbin is all smiles now. Corbin with a 2 count. Corbin yells at the referee and gets in her face. Corbin yells at the announcers some more and goes back to beating on Elias. Elias finally gets some offense in. Corbin gets nailed with a mule kick out of the corner.

Elias unloads on Corbin in the corner, beating him down as the referee warns him. Elias snaps and keeps stomping away on Corbin in the corner. Elias has lost his shirt now. He kicks Corbin in the face again and drops him for another close 2 count. Elias goes to the top but has to roll through as Corbin moves. Corbin comes right back with Deep Six in the middle of the ring. Elias kicks out at 2. Corbin with more offense until Elias drops him with a jumping knee to the face. Corbin kicks out just in time. More back and forth. The referee catches Corbin using his feet on the ropes for a pin. Corbin argues with the referee. Elias takes advantage and rolls Corbin up for the pin to win.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Elias makes his exit as his music hits. Corbin throws a fit in the ring. We go to replays.

– We get a video package for the next match.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

We see her custom 18-wheeler pull up to the WWE Performance Center as RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch hops out and walks into the building. We go back to the arena and Shayna Baszler makes her way to the ring. Lynch makes her way to the ring next as Mike Rome does the formal introductions.

The bell rings and they both unload on each other with strikes. Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch early on but Becky rolls to the floor. Baszler is right on top of her, beating her around the ringside area. Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton are on commentary for this match.

Baszler goes to powerbomb Becky on the floor but Becky sends her flying with a scissors as the referee counts. Becky sends her face-first into the announce table. Becky resets the count and launches Baszler into the steel steps. Lynch rolls Baszler back into the ring and goes to the top. Becky with a dropkick but she comes up clutching her back. Becky unloads in the opposite corner, beating Baszler down as the referee backs her off. Becky with more offense in the corner now.

Baszler fights back but Becky elbows her. Baszler drops Becky with a huge knee strike to the face. They tangle and Becky avoid the clutch again. Baszler keeps fighting and drops Becky. Becky goes for the Dis-Arm-Her but it’s blocked. They trade strikes on the apron now. Becky ducks a clothesline on the apron and drives Baszler down onto it. Becky comes back in for a 2 count. Baszler ends up trying to use the Dis-Arm-Her. They tangle some more and Baszler drops Becky with a big knee for a 2 count.

More back and forth with holds and counters on the apron. They end up on the floor again. Baszler launches Becky head-first into the announce table a few times. Baszler breaks the count and comes back out, taunting Becky. Baszler rolls her back in and follows. Baszler approaches but Becky suckers her in for a submission attempt. Baszler counters and goes for the Kirifuda Clutch again. Becky goes down in the hold but flips back and turns it into the 3 count out of nowhere to retain.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky’s music hits as she stands tall with the title. Baszler is surprised at the pin out of nowhere. We go to replays. Baszler looks on at Becky as she celebrates.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn

Back from a break and out comes Daniel Bryan with Drew Gulak. We see Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski getting hype up on the perch. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is out next with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Sami does a lot of stalling for the first few minutes. Bryan tries to get his hands on him but Sami keeps rolling out as Cesaro and Nakamura run interference. Gulak ends up taking out Cesaro and Nakamura at ringside. Sami tries to run up on Gulak but puts the brakes on when Gulak turns around. Bryan tells Gulak to allow Sami to walk out for a count out. Sami says that was a smart decision. Sami goes to walk up the ramp but Bryan takes him down.

Bryan brings Sami to the ring and Sami keeps begging him to take it easy. Bryan mounts Sami and beats on him. Bryan works Sami outside and brings him back in for a missile dropkick from the top. Bryan kips up and stops Sami from escaping the ring again. Bryan with big slaps and trash talking in the corner now. Sami tries to fight back but Bryan keeps kicking. Bryan with a running dropkick.

Sami finally drops Bryan in the middle of the ring. Sami is still yelling and laughing throughout the match. Sami rocks Bryan a few times in the middle of the ring. Bryan comes back with a dropkick. Bryan with some trash talking of his own and the Yes Kicks while Sami is on his knees. Nakamura and Cesaro beat down Gulak at ringside but Bryan takes them out. Bryan comes back in and comes off the top but Sami nails a version of the Helluva Kick to get the pin to retain out of nowhere.

Winner: Sami Zayn

– After the bell, Sami briefly celebrates with Nakamura and Cesaro as we go to another break.

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso vs. John Morrison

We go to the ring and out first comes Kofi Kingston of The New Day and Jimmy Uso of The Usos. We see ladders all over the Performance Center. SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison is out next.

The bell hits and they all go at it. We get a three-way stalemate. They all go to the floor and bring ladders in. They start climbing up for the titles hanging above the ring. They all meet at the top and trade shots. Jimmy stops Kofi from grabbing a title. Morrison kicks Uso’s ladder over. Jimmy grabs his knee and sells an injury.

Kofi and Morrison trade shots up high. Morrison goes down. Kofi with a big crossbody from up high to Uso on the mat. Morrison stands tall now after more offense. Uso approaches but Morrison beats him down. Kofi counters Morrison on a ladder and goes for SOS but it’s blocked. Kofi also misses Trouble In Paradise. Uso and Kofi climb up and trade shots up high. Kofi headbutts Jimmy to the mat. Kofi reaches for a title belt but Morrison runs up the ladder and stops him. Morrison knocks Kofi down. Morrison tries to get the titles but Jimmy grabs his leg and drags him down the ladder. Uso drops Morrison with a big right hand.

Kofi leaps at a ladder after launching himself but his opponents catch him and dump him out to the floor. Morrison and Uso go at it now. Morrison with a thumb to the eye and a ladder shot to knock Uso back to the mat. Morrison wedges a ladder in the corner over the middle rope. Morrison rams a ladder into Jimmy’s injured knee. Morrison ends up dropping Uso on another ladder bridged in the corner. Morrison is alone now. He positions a ladder and climbs. Kofi launches himself in and takes Morrison off the ladder with a flying hurricanrana. Morrison is down on the outside with Uso now.

Kofi slowly gets up in the ring. Uso and Morrison are recovering on the floor. Kofi climbs for the title but stops to kick Uso. Kofi and Uso trade shots now. Kofi sends Uso to the apron and knocks him off. Morrison brings a ladder over but Kofi leaps out to the floor, taking Morrison and the ladder down. Uso runs the barrier on the outside but Kofi launches the ladder at him and it hits hard, knocking Uso to the floor. Kofi talks some trash and kicks Uso to keep him down.

Kofi bridges a ladder from the ring to the barrier now, then decks Uso again. Kofi is looking to put Uso out of action here. Kofi places Uso on top of the ladder bridge, pounding away on him. Morrison goes to the top but Kofi cuts him off from the apron. Kofi goes to the opposite corner. Morrison is still on the other top turnbuckle. Morrison walks the top rope over to Kofi’s corner. Kofi with a huge Spanish Fly from the top. Uso follows up with the Uso splash to Morrison. All three are down in the ring now.

