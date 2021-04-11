LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA 37 RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Results – April 11, 2021

– The WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two Kickoff pre-show opens live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Booker T, and Jerry Lawler. Booker and Lawler joke about the wind and rain, adding that the show will go on. JBL shows off his Hall of Fame ring, and Rosenberg brags about being a former WWE 24/7 Champion. They go over the card for tonight. It’s confirmed that Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will open the main card tonight. We get a video package and discussion for that match. Kayla sends us to a video package looking at WWE Community events held in the Tampa Bay area over the past week. WWE held 10 of those events for the community.

Back from a break and we see how Natalya and Tamina Snuka won the Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One, to earn the title shot later tonight. We get a video and discussion for tonight’s WWE United States Title match. We also see highlights from Night One. We come back and Kayla shows us some of the wild fans in the stadium. We also get a video and discussion for Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka. We get a video on the 2021 WWE Hall of Famers. We also get a video for the Nigerian Drum Fight between Big E and Apollo Crews. Sonya Deville joins the panel now to discuss the match. We get videos and discussions for more matches, including Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn with Logan Paul at ringside. Deville wonders if Owens might have Paul in his pocket. Back from another break and we see Cricket-sponsored fan photos showing the WWE Universe in their WWE gear at home, preparing for the big event. The panel goes over tonight’s card one more time. We get a video package for tonight’s main event for the Universal Title. The panel discusses the main event and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– WrestleMania 37 Night One opens live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida as Mike Rome introduces country music singer Ashland Craft. She performs “America The Beautiful” in the middle of the ring. We see WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon with the entire roster watching on the stage. We get a flyover after Craft wraps her performance. The fireworks go off above the stadium as we cut to the opening video package. For the most part this is the same cold open from Night One, with some pirate-themed comedy and a reference to picking up where we left off with WrestleMania 36.

We’re live from Raymond James Stadium as fireworks explode all over the place and fans in the crowd cheer. Mike Rome welcomes back the co-hosts of WrestleMania 37 – Warrior Award recipient and WWE Global Ambassador, Tampa’s own Titus O’Neil, along with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. This time they come out to the stage dressed as pirates. They do some pirate comedy and Hogan jokes about it being hot in the outfits. They welcome us to WrestleMania Sunday. Hogan says last night was unbelievable and this will be no different. They hype tonight’s card and send us to ringside to Michael Cole, Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes Randy Orton to a big pop as Mike Rome does the introductions. Orton slowly walks to the stage, wearing white and red gear, and plays to the crowd before walking down the ramp. He jokes about potentially slipping on the ramp. Orton finally enters the ring and hits the corner to pose for another pop as more pyro and fireworks go off. Cole sends us to a lengthy video package on this feud. We see “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt backstage in a wild looking corridor. He starts walking and flames appear around him. He briefly disappears and walks out of the flames, now appearing with his old Fiend look. We cut back to the open air of the stadium and “Let Me In” appears in the sky in red letters, apparently using drones. The Firefly Fun House music now starts up as Alexa Bliss makes her way out, skipping and twirling down the ramp while Orton looks on from the ring. Bliss is all smiles and laughing while Orton seethes. Bliss approaches a huge version of her jack in the box at ringside. She’s excited to see the box. Bliss starts turning the large handle of the box as “Pop Goes the Weasel” plays. The stadium is covered in red lights now as a sinister music plays. Bliss keeps turning the handle as The Fiend starts to rise out of the box, staring Orton down. The Fiend’s music is playing now. He plays to the crowd on top of the box after shutting the lid.

The Fiend suddenly leaps from the top of the box to the ring, nailing a flying clothesline on Orton. The bell rings as Fiend goes to work on Orton, laughing and shrieking behind the mask. Fiend keeps Orton down and stares straight ahead, yelling out a loud “Yowie! Wowie!” for a pop.

Wyatt turns upside down in the corner for another pop. The red light is still covering the stadium. Wyatt waits for Orton to get up. He slowly gets up but immediately slides to the floor to regroup. Fiend follows but Orton decks him and slams him on top of the announce table. Fiend pops right back up and rocks Orton, then applies the Mandible Claw.

The hold is broken and Orton brings it in, nailing his signature draping DDT. Fiend comes right back and they go at it. Fiend apparently hits the box at ringside and goes down. Orton nails another draping DDT and this time Fiend doesn’t come right back up. Orton stomps but Fiend is still getting up, on his knees now. Orton with several rights to the head now. Fiend just growls and stands up. He charges but Orton rocks him. Orton charges but Fiend clotheslines him. They both run at each other and Fiend collides with the crossbody. Fiend mounts Orton with strikes on the mat now.

Fiend goes for a senton but Orton rolls out of the way. Fiend charges and Orton sends him through the ropes to the floor. Fiend comes right back to the apron but Orton kicks him several times. Orton with a third draping DDT. Orton smiles and gets back up without covering for the pin. Orton drops to the mat and stalks Fiend now, pounding the mat. Fiend gets up and blocks the RKO, applying the Mandible Claw. Orton goes down to his knees in the hold.

Fiend turns Orton over and kisses his forehead as flames rise up from the ring pot. We see Bliss sitting on top of the box now. She has the black ooze pouring all over her head. Fans chant “holy shit!” as Fiend stares at her. Orton comes from behind and drops Fiend with the RKO for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, a terrified or shocked Orton heads out of the ring as his music hits. The red light goes away. Bliss is still sitting on top of the box with the black liquid covering her head and face, still staring at Wyatt. He recovers and stares back at her. Fans are standing on their feet. The lights start going down inside the stadium. It’s all black now. The lights come back up and the ring is empty. The box is gone. Fans are booing.

– Back from a break and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is with Titus and Hulk in the back, talking about the main event from Night One. Bayley interrupts but ends up annoying everyone like last night. She offers to be on Eric Bischoff’s podcast or have him on her hit talk show. It looks like new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair may appear on Bischoff’s podcast. They end up walking off, leaving her hanging once again.

– We see Daniel Bryan backstage warming up.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Tamina Snuka and Natalya as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We see how they earned this title shot by winning Tag Team Turmoil on Night One. Out next are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Natalya and Baszler start the match off, trading shots and counters. Baszler levels Natalya with a big shoulder. They run the ropes again and Baszler blocks a hip toss. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter early on but Baszler gets the bottom rope. Jax tags in and stares Natalya down, mocking her. They lock up and Natalya gets shoved down. Jax wants Tamina to come in.

