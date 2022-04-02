LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT ONE RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Results – April 2, 2022

– The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

We get a video package and discussion for tonight’s SmackDown Tag Team Titles match. Kayla sends us to more breaks and promos, and we come back to Maria Menounos backstage with Seth Rollins. She asks for any insight into his opponent for tonight. Rollins says the world is watching and guessing. Rollins speculates on who it could be and says it doesn’t really matter when it comes down to him because he is what’s important here. Rollins wraps his promo and walks off laughing. The panel talks about 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and we see his statue reveal from Superstore Axxess on Thursday night. We also see highlights from the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday night.

Social media star Josh Richards joins the panel but fans chant “who are you?” and then boo him. Josh has been watching WWE since he was a kid and he’s a big fan. He’s most looking forward to The KO Show and wants to see Owens take three Stunners tonight. We get another break and more hype for The KO Show and Stone Cold’s return tonight. Kayla sends us down to Jackie Redmond on the floor of AT&T Stadium. She interviews a few fans who are really excited for the show. We see footage of Owens vandalizing a Stone Cold mural at Superstore Axxess on Friday. We go back to the panel and they hype the matches scheduled for WrestleMania Sunday. Kayla sends the Peacock Premium Plus subscribers to a special look at WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while everyone else gets more commercial breaks.

We come back for hour two of the Kickoff pre-show and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is filling in for JBL. We get another look at fans outside of the stadium and they are still fired up. The panel goes over the card for tonight one more time. We get a video package for Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz. Logan’s brother Jake Paul joins the panel now. Jake is booing the fans, but says he’s booing himself, and they are definitely booing him. Jake taunts the fans and insults Rey a few times. Jake talks about how his brother has been preparing for this his whole life. Jake points to how his brother fought Floyd Mayweather, so why would he be worried about Mysterio? Lawler says when Dominik was born, Rey’s wife got a ticket for littering. Jake also takes shots at Rey for being short, and Booker stands up for Rey. Jake talks more for a few minutes and keeps taunting the fans, threatening to jump them and anyone who boos his brother. We get more commercials, including a look at WWE fans at the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone. Kayla sends us back to Jackie on the floor of AT&T Stadium. The fans are riled up and Jackie interviews one young fan dressed like Rhea Ripley, who is a fan of Ripley because she inspires her to be herself. We get a video package on what led to The New Day vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus tonight. The panel sends well wishes to Big E at home. Menounos is backstage with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods now. They hype tonight’s match and take shots at Sheamus and Holland, and pay homage to Big E. We go back to the panel and Booker says the key to this match will be Butch at ringside because he’s dangerous. The panel talks more about the match and we see some of Big E’s recent selfie videos as he recovers from the broken neck. Kayla gets the fans in the background to chant for Big E and they all send him some more love and positivity. We get a video and discussion on Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin now. We also see how Madcap Moss won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown. Moss interrupts the panel and talks about tonight’s match. He also tells some jokes and Booker is laughing, asking for more. Moss goes to give one more joke but Moss says the fans don’t deserve it.

