WWE WrestleMania 39: Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley Will Steal the Show

“The winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber should run!”

This is the powerful statement that Bray Wyatt made on the 2-17-23 episode of SmackDown.

It was a spontaneous challenge made to two of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Oftentimes these days there are rumors everywhere of who is matching up at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Nobody at home or in the arena could have guessed this. This is a credit to Triple H’s booking that he was able to plant seeds for a fresh feud regardless of the outcome of the match.

Whether we get Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt or Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt, it will be a first-time-ever matchup between big names. Too many times during the old creative regime we’d likely get the recycled match of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar part 4 at WrestleMania. However, this adds more interest in WrestleMania 39.

With all due respect to LA Knight, these are the big names viewers want to see Wyatt wrestle since his return. That is not to say LA Knight did not do the best he could with what he was given. His name just does not have the same clout as Bobby Lashley or Brock Lesnar. WWE rarely does heel vs heel matches. Bray Wyatt is SmackDown’s number one baby face. Cowboy Brock Lesnar would immediately make Wyatt a heel by default, which does not seem to be what creative wants. It is a safe educated guess that it will be Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt.

A dominating presence like Lashley rarely (almost never) has to go up against a supernatural figure like Bray Wyatt. Additionally, for weeks we have seen MVP trying to reform the Hurt Business. Perhaps the Almighty Bobby Lashley needs a few allies to watch his back with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy lurking.

Will Bray Wyatt add more wrestlers by his side and create a new faction?

There are a lot of elements to play with to create a fresh, compelling story.

