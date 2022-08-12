WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results, News, Photos & Video

For the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party, the following matches were held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

– Raquel Rodriguez defeated Nikki A.S.H.

– Theory defeated Ricochet

– The Street Profits defeated Los Lotharios

Here are several news, notes, highlights and photos/videos from the WrestleMania Hollywood Launch Party, including full video:

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H introduced the party via video and expressed his excitement for WrestleMania 39.

Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton served as the hosts. They introduced Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, a comedian, as their special guest co-host. Inglewood, CA Mayor James T. Butts Jr. was also introduced by Braxton. He welcomed everyone and expressed excitement for WrestleMania 39. Then, the Women’s Champion Bianca Belair appeared, emphasized the importance of tickets, and thanked the Mayor. Belair added that she would carry on her WrestleMania winning run the next year. Becky Lynch, who was brought out by her, hinted at a possible rematch with Belair. They also discussed their joint efforts as well as the backstage celebration. Snoop Dogg, a member of the Celebrity WWE Hall of Fame, was then introduced by Lynch. He performed some rapping and discussed his love of wrestling. He presented Lynch and Belair with some gifts, including a Death Row Records chain.

A personalised golden WWE Title belt was given to Snoop by Lynch, Belair, and the Laker Girls. To close the segment, Snoop danced with Lynch and Belair.

Logan Paul made a video appearance and discussed his involvement at WrestleMania 38. He teased competing at WrestleMania 39 and claimed he was destined for a WWE ring.

Santos Escobar, Roxanne Perez, and WWE NXT newcomer Valerie Loureda were brought out by Graves and Braxton. They discussed the meaning of WrestleMania, and Escobar hinted that Legado del Fantasma might appear at WrestleMania 39. Loureda began to speak about how honored she felt to be present when Los Lotharios interrupted her. They wanted to do the Kiss Cam with Loureda, but Braxton made them kiss Fluffy with their eyes closed instead. A special episode of MizTV was then interrupted by The Miz and Maryse, who entered the ring.

JoJo Siwa was introduced as the Miz and Maryse’s guest. She spoke of being flipped off by flans and hearing jeers from the crowd. She also discussed competing against The Miz on Dancing With The Stars and stated that SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is her favorite WWE Superstar as opposed to both Miz and Maryse. Liv appeared and explained that she was there to support Siwa because Miz always treats his guests with disrespect. Miz was made fun of by Morgan for losing to Paul at SummerSlam. Additionally, Maryse and Liv argued about The Miz’s balls. Up until they left, Siwa, Liv, and the crowd kept making fun of Miz and Maryse.

Dominik Mysterio and Queen Zelina Vega were introduced by Graves and Braxton. As soon as she announced that The Queen was returning, Vega expressed her excitement about being in her second home of Los Angeles. Dominik spoke about joining forces with his father at WrestleMania 38 before introducing a video package featuring his father winning the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 22.

When Seth Rollins entered the ring, he shared some of his WrestleMania past. Rollins’ best WrestleMania performance was interrupted by Theory, who said he could top it. A Money In the Bank cash in was teased for WrestleMania 39. Rollins stated that Theory cannot top him, and then he informed Theory that he will be facing Ricochet in a match.

Later, a video package featuring this year’s Medal of Honor awardees was broadcast by Braxton, Graves, and Fluffy. Lieutenant Colonel Will Swenson, a winner of the Medal of Honor, was introduced. He spoke about Woody Williams and the Woody Williams Foundation. The grandchild of Williams and Chad Graham was then introduced by Swenson. Graham then gave a brief speech after Swenson gave him an award. The Medal of Honor Inspire Award was then presented to Montez Ford on behalf of WWE and The Woody Williams Foundation for all that WWE has done for the armed forces and its veterans. Ford expressed WWE’s gratitude to everyone. Throughout the presentation, there were some audio problems that also cut out Ford’s speaking. Ford gave a custom WWE Title belt to Swenson, Graham, and The Woody Williams Foundation.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos later made a public announcement that The Bloodline was present in the city. They said that The Bloodline will be in charge at WrestleMania 39 and that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be honored at WrestleMania Hollywood. The Usos were then interrupted by Los Lotharios due to their defeat by The Street Profits. Rampage The Ram, the mascot of the LA Rams, attended the match with the Profits.

AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Doudrop were additional Superstars who made video appearances to promote WrestleMania 39.