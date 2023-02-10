WWE WrestleMania 39 Movie Parody Promos Reportedly Being Filmed

New movie parody WWE promos are reportedly being shot for WrestleMania 39.

WWE previously made movie parody promos for WrestleMania 21, which were well received by fans. Some of those promos, most notably the Braveheart parody with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, have aired on WWE TV in recent weeks. WrestleVotes has learned that new WrestleMania 39 parodies are in the works.

The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, and The Street Profits are all expected to appear in the “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” promos, according to reports.

“I’m hearing WWE has begun filming brand new ‘movie parody’ promos similar to those from Wrestlemania 21. Miz, [Drew] McIntyre, Sheamus, [Brawling] Brutes & Street Profits all expected to be included in the promotion for ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood,'” WrestleVotes reported.

I’m hearing WWE has begun filming brand new “movie parody” promos similar to those from WrestleMania 21. Miz, McIntyre, Sheamus, Brutes & Street Profits all expected to be included in the promotion for “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.” — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 10, 2023

There’s no word on when the promos will air, but they’re reportedly being shot right now.

The WWE Playlist episode featuring the WrestleMania 21 parodies is listed below: