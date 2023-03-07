WWE WrestleMania 39 Musical Performance Announced, Updated Line-Up

WWE has announced that singer Becky G will perform “America the Beautiful” to kick off WrestleMania 39’s first night.

There has been no word on who will perform “America the Beautiful” to open Night 2, but Becky G was confirmed for Night 1 during this week’s RAW.

Becky G was nominated for and won the People’s Choice Award for Latin Artist of the Year in 2019, 2020, and 2022. She also won the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Female Artist in 2020 and 2021, and was nominated again in 2022.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

The following is the current announced card, as well as rumoured matches:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

LA Knight or Karrion Kross or Kofi Kingston or Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Challenger to be decided on 3/10 SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Hell In a Cell with The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.