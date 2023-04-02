WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Results – April 2, 2023

We have arrived!

The biggest weekend of the year for pro wrestling fans is here.

After a successful and entertaining night one, things continue this evening with WrestleMania 39: Night 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

On tap for tonight’s show, which gets started with the Kickoff Show at 6/5c, is Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Universal Title, Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor inside Hell In A Cell, GUNTHER (C) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, as well as Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

Featured below are complete WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood results from Sunday, April 2, 2023. The following report was written by eWrestling.com reporter Matt Boone (MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6-12a.m. EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39: NIGHT 2 RESULTS (4/2/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature narrated by John Cena airs. That’s right folks, it’s time to “finish the story,” as WrestleMania Goes Hollywood: Night 2 is now officially off-and-running with the Kickoff Show now underway on the WWE Network on Peacock, YouTube and other outlets.

Kayla Braxton welcomes inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The camera pans the massive venue and settles at the pre-show area where Braxton introduces her fellow co-panelists for the official WrestleMania 39 Kickoff Show.

Joining Braxton is Wade Barrett, Booker T and Kevin Patrick. She mentions Peter Rosenberg will be joining them later, but he is currently working on “something special.” The panelists then begin running down the matches scheduled for tonight as the official match graphics flash across the screen and the fans react in the background.