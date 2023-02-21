WWE WrestleMania 39 Promo Includes Vince McMahon’s Name (Photo and Video)

Despite the fact that Vince McMahon is currently only the Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors, he is mentioned in a WrestleMania Goes Hollywood advertisement.

McMahon made his way back into the company in January, claiming that he would assist in the sale of WWE this year and in negotiations for a new media rights deal.

Stephanie McMahon, his daughter, stepped down as WWE co-CEO shortly after he returned. Vince has yet to take over creative control of the company, as Triple H currently holds that position, but many fans believe it’s only a matter of time before he returns.

During RAW, WWE aired a commercial for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Fans noticed the words “Directed by Vince McMahon” at the bottom of Reigns’ poster.

Some have speculated that this means McMahon’s creative input is greater than what has been stated, which is that he has no say in creative.

Although the screenshot is not very clear, you can see the image below as well as the promo video: