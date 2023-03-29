WWE WrestleMania 39 Sets A Record For Sponsorship Revenue

WWE WrestleMania 39 is shaping up to be a big event, not only in terms of product, but also in terms of business, with significant sponsorship revenue.

Craig Stimmel, senior vice president and head of global sales and partnerships for WWE, revealed in an interview with The Associated Press (via ABC News) that WrestleMania’s sponsorship revenue has doubled to more than $20 million, setting a record for any WWE event.

According to a report from February of this year, the show brought in between $14 million and $15 million in sponsorship fees from brands like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Pepsi, Take Two, and Mars/Snickers.

Stimmel noted that WWE would use a variety of strategies, such as match sponsorship, to integrate these brands into the program.

Cinnamojis will be back in partnership with WWE for WrestleMania 39, as previously announced by Cinnamon Toast Crunch. There is no official sponsor match yet.

Night 1 is expected to feature WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair versus Rhea Ripley, while Night 2 will feature Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes.