WWE WrestleMania 41 Betting Odds Include Triple H Tears, Travis Scott Stunners, More

WWE will host its WrestleMania 41 Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Betting odds have been released on several possible things happening over the weekend.

You can check out the betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Does HHH cry during his Hall of Fame Speech?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No: +100 (1/)

Will Cody Rhodes cry during his match with John Cena?

Yes: -200 (1/2)

No: +150 (3/2)

Will Cody Rhodes’ dog make an appearance during WrestleMania 41?

Yes: -200 (1/2)

No: +150 (3/2)

Who takes the pin in the men’s triple threat match?

CM Punk: -200 (1/2)

Seth Rollins: +175 (7/4)

Roman Reigns: +250 (5/1)

Who will Paul Heyman leave with at WrestleMania 41?

Seth Rollins: -225 (4/9)

CM Punk: +165 (33/20)

Roman Reigns: +200 (2/1)

Who takes the pin in the women’s triple threat match?

IYO SKY: -105 (20/21)

Bianca Belair: +130 (13/10)

Rhea Ripley: +175 (7/4)

Who takes the pin in the IC Title Match?

Finn Bálor: -250 (2/5)

Penta: +300 (3/1)

Bron Breaker: +500 (5/1)

Dominik Mysterio: +500 (5/1)

Who will Stone Cold stun first?

The Rock: -500 (1/5)

Roman Reigns: +200 (2/1)

Pat McAfee: +700 (7/1)

Solo Sikoa: +700 (7/1)

Paul Heyman: +1200 (12/1)

Travis Scott: +3300 (33/1)

Will El Grande Americano get unmasked?

Yes: -300 (1/3)

No: +200 (2/1)

Will glass be used in the match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre?

Yes: +500 (5/1)

Will Becky Lynch appear on broadcast in the ring?

Yes: +500 (5/1)

Will Chelsea Green appear on the broadcast in the ring?

Yes: +150 (3/2)

No: -200 (1/2)

Who will appear first in the ring During WrestleMania 41?

Tom Brady: -140 (5/7)

Kieran Culkin: +100 (1/1)