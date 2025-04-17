WWE WrestleMania 41 Opening Matches Revealed

While WWE has officially locked in the main events for both nights of WrestleMania 41—with Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk headlining Night 1, and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena closing Night 2—the company has yet to finalize how each show will begin.

According to the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, current internal plans call for the following opening matches:

Night 1 (Saturday, April 19): WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso

Night 2 (Sunday, April 20): Women’s World Championship Triple Threat – IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

The report emphasizes that these matches are “penciled in” and not locked, as WWE has a history of making last-minute changes. An example cited was WrestleMania 35, where AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton was originally set to open, only to be replaced by Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins just 15 minutes before the show started.

So while GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso and the Women’s Triple Threat are the current frontrunners to kick off the action, fans should be aware that WWE could call an audible at any time.