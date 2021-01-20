WWE WrestleMania Attendance Plans, Vince McMahon Invited To Podcast

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following regarding attendance for WWE Wrestlemania 37 and beyond:
WWE is planning on permitting upwards of 25,000 fans for WrestleMania on each night. The real internal discussions are what to do after. Some would like a soft “reopening” of the touring schedule for Live TVs as continuing the ThunderDome post Mania comes with location headaches.

– After having AEW President Tony Khan on her Oral Sessions podcast, Renee Young offered an invite to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:
Thank you for having me on your show! It was so much fun catching up, & you’re such a great host, it was the best conversation! So good, in fact, that I forgot several times throughout the chat that we were recording a show! Also, I can’t wait for Jon to finish writing this book!

Hey @VinceMcMahon you down?! ☺️🎧🎙 https://t.co/7J7YJFUsGn
