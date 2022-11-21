WWE WrestleMania Will Be Held in Nashville if the Proposed New Stadium is Built

WrestleMania is on its way to Nashville, but one major condition must be met first.

According to Mike Organ of The Tennessean, if a proposed closed stadium is built within five years, WrestleMania will be held in Nashville for the first time in 2027.

According to the story, Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., spoke with WWE about Nashville hosting WrestleMania, and discussions accelerated when Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans delivered a draft for the proposed stadium.

Spyridon said, “WWE had an incredible experience at Nissan Stadium this past summer, and we started talking. WrestleMania is considered the No. 6 top sports event brand in the world, and we are grateful for their confidence and belief in Nashville.”

Spyridon went on to say that WrestleMania is the most followed sports brand on social media, and that the event is equivalent to two-to-three CMA Fests in one week in terms of impact.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for 2024 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nashville’s Metro Council must vote to fund the proposed $2.1 billion stadium. WWE confirmed to The Tennessean that if the stadium is built, they will bring WrestleMania to Nashville.