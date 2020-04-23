WWE Wrestlers Announced For NFL Draft Charity Stream, WWE Stock Up, NXT Top 10 Moments

– WWE stock was down 1.04% today, closing at $39.07 per share after opening at $39.48. WWE issued their Q1 2020 earnings report after the close of the market, and the stock is currently up 12.26% in after-hours trading, at $43.86 per share.
– The Miz, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin and Titus O’Neil have been announced for the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon live stream that began this morning and will continue through Draft Week. The stream is raising money for COVID-19 relief. Below is WWE’s announcement on the Draft-A-Thon with full details:
The Miz, Seth Rollins, King Corbin and Titus O’Neil are all joining the NFL’s “Draft-A-Thon” live stream throughout NFL Draft Week to raise money for COVID-19 relief.
The WWE Superstars will join Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Rich Eisen, other NFL players and legends and celebrities in conversations to inspire and provide hope for those tuning in around the globe. The event will be streamed live on NFL’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch platforms.
The Miz is currently scheduled to appear on April 23 with Seth Rollins on April 24 and King Corbin and Titus O’Neil during the April 25 coverage.
For more information or to donate: visit the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon information page.