WWE x Snapchat Launch Women’s Championship Titles, Jey Uso “Yeet” Sunglasses For Bitmoji

WWE issued the following:

WWE and Snapchat launch Jey Uso “Yeet” sunglasses and women’s championship titles for Bitmoji

Ever wanted to rock your very own Jey Uso “Yeet” sunglasses or sport a women’s championship title? WWE and Snapchat have made it possible to do both!Beginning today for free, you can start showing your support for “Main Event” Jey by equipping your Bitmoji with Uso’s one-of-a-kind “Yeet” sunglasses as he gears up for a monumental title bout against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41.Plus, prestigious women’s championship titles can be redeemed for 200 tokens.The “Yeet” sunglasses and both women’s championship titles are available now, just in time for WrestleMania 41!