WWE Yet To Decide If Title Match Will Air On WrestleMania Or SmackDown

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, WWE is in the final stages of assembling the full match card for the two-night event, which is expected to feature 14 total bouts. As of now, only 12 matches have been officially confirmed, leaving fans speculating on what will fill the remaining slots.

One match seemingly in the works is a WWE Tag Team Championship clash between The Street Profits and the Motor City Machine Guns. On the April 4 edition of SmackDown, the Motor City Machine Guns defeated DIY in a number-one contender’s match, setting them up for a future title shot. However, WWE has yet to officially announce when that title opportunity will take place.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has not finalized whether the match will be part of the WrestleMania lineup or take place on the go-home episode of SmackDown. “We also didn’t get a listing for Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns, which was seemingly made when the Machine Guns beat DIY on the 4/4 SmackDown show with the winner getting a shot at the tag titles,” Meltzer wrote. “I assume it was on Mania and was just told a decision on when the match takes place, whether TV the night before on SmackDown, or either night, will be made imminently.”

With the card nearly complete and anticipation building, an official decision on the match is expected soon. WrestleMania 41 takes place Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.