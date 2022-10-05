WWE’s Booking Of Austin Theory Draws Criticism From Jim Cornette

During the course of his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics, one of which was the manner in which WWE has booked Austin Theory.

Cornette mentioned that when Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, Theory was the chosen one. However, since Triple H has taken over, things have changed. Cornette added that, in his opinion, Theory already possesses everything that is necessary to become a leading figure in the industry.

“Austin Theory, what have they done to my boy?,” said Cornette. “He did a backstage interview and it was more noticeable here because he’s a guy that wants to look at people he’s talking to, and wants to as a cocky heel.

You could tell he’s trying not to look at the camera because they’re still telling, for whatever reason that Vince [McMahon] had in his demented mind, the talent still in a pre-tape backstage with an interview will not look at the camera because Vince didn’t like that.

This guy was going to be the chosen one, he got the Money in the Bank briefcase, he was Vince’s [McMahon] protege. He’s a tremendous worker. He’s got the physical tools, everything. And now just, whatever he did to piss whoever off since Vince has been gone he’s a flunky.

He’s clinging to that Money in the Bank briefcase by a thread and that is the only thing he’s got in his back pocket. And he had that before they started this tear-down project.”

You can listen to a clip from the podcast below: