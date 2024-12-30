WWE’s Chicago House Show With CM Punk Dream Match Draws Huge Ticket Sales

WWE hosted a live event on December 29th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, featuring a highly anticipated main event between CM Punk and GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. This marked the first-ever clash between the two stars.

In a steel cage match headlining the evening, GUNTHER retained his title after outside interference from Dominik Mysterio helped him secure the victory over Punk. The match was another milestone for Punk in the Chicago market, where he has been a major draw for years. Notably, Punk won the WWE Championship at the same venue during the iconic Money in the Bank 2011 pay-per-view. His presence has also delivered strong box office numbers in AEW.

According to WrestleTix, WWE distributed 11,936 tickets for the event, with only 871 remaining as of Sunday morning. Over 1,400 tickets were sold in the two days leading up to the show, making it a likely sell-out.

Punk’s 2024 has been eventful, featuring memorable feuds with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, though he was briefly sidelined by a tricep injury. Looking ahead, Punk will face Rollins in a singles match on the Raw debut episode on Netflix next week.

The live event also featured several other high-profile matches. Seth Rollins defeated Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio picked up a win over Dominik Mysterio, and both Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan retained their titles, capping off a thrilling night of action in Chicago.