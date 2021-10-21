WWE’s Creative Team Seeking A New Writer For The NXT 2.0 Brand

WWE posted the following job opening:

The NXT Creative Team is searching for a new Writer to join us in Orlando, FL!

NXT develops and produces live weekly original episodic programming 52 weeks a year. At NXT, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with the next generation of WWE Superstars who keep their fingers on the pulse of pop culture and their foot on the gas!

Built to appeal to a younger audience, NXT follows compelling storylines that defy expectations at every turn while playing out in front of the most passionate fans in sports entertainment. The creative team’s goal is to develop the most captivating stories and larger-than-life characters portrayed by the world’s most charismatic and diverse WWE Superstars.

Key Responsibilities:

Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and emotionally sophisticated characters and storylines next-gen NXT Talent!

Collaborate with a team of writers to create compelling stories and develop extraordinary characters that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics

Incorporate consumer insights, social media trends, and the latest pop culture developments to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the brand and each talent’s skills and history

Produce and Direct NXT Superstars in backstage and offsite character-driven vignettes throughout the week and every Tuesday day-of show

Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes and storylines for continuity and flow.

Attend and contribute creative writing team meetings at our Performance Center Headquarters in Orlando, FL

Qualifications:

1- 5 years of writing for TV, film or social media

Professional TV staff experience in drama and/or comedy a plus

Writing and directing reality television a plus

Experience with live TV production a plus

Knowledge of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus, but not required

Desire to work in a fast paced, collaborative, and ever evolving creative team.

BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or proven experience in lieu of degree