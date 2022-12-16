WWE’s Director of Longtime Creative Hints at Big Plans For Friday’s SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE appointed horror author Rob Fee to the position of Director of Longtime Creative. On Thursday, Fee tweeted, “I wouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Smackdown will take place in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on the program, and last week there was a tease that he would be in a segment with Sami Zayn. Damage CTRL will defend the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox, Gunther will defend the Intercontinental title against Ricochet.

Fans on Twitter have speculated about a development in Bray Wyatt’s storyline with LA Knight for this week’s show as a result of Fee’s collaborations with Wyatt.

You can check out Fee’s tweet below: