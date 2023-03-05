WWE’s Faith In RAW Star Has Increased In Recent Months

Dominik Mysterio, who began his WWE career with little prior wrestling experience, has come a long way to become who he is today.

He initially aligned with his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio, before they formed a tag team and competed as the Tag Team Champions, only for Dominik to later turn against his father.

After Dominik betrayed his father at Clash at the Castle and allied himself with The Judgment Day, WWE booked them in a feud for months. Since then, he has developed his own style and changed his appearance.

WWE has used the RAW star on SmackDown as well because Rey is a SmackDown star in this feud that is leading up to them having a match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. It’s expected that this will continue.

WWE has “gained more and more faith” in him, according to the WRKD Wrestling Twitter account, which first announced Lita’s return to WWE TV and reported Trish Stratus’ return alongside other media outlets.