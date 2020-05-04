WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches To Air On Fox Saturday Night

WWE will be airing a two-hour special this Saturday night on FOX at 8 PM EST titled “WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches.”
The listing for the special notes:
“Featuring the best of the most high-flying, crowd-wowing battles in sports entertainment, the ladder match. Starring The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and more.”
This weekend, FOX Sports presents @WWE’S GREATEST LADDER MATCHES – a look at some of the most exhilarating WWE matchups of all time, featuring some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time – with hosts @WWEGraves & @MichaelCole.
📺: Saturday, May 9 | 8:00 PM ET/PT | FOX pic.twitter.com/X6pDLjPsXU
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 4, 2020