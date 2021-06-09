WWE’s Greg Hamilton Deletes Response To Lio Rush Retirement

WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has deleted his initial Twitter reaction to Lio Rush revealing his retirement from wrestling.

As reported before, Rush took to social media last night and announced his retirement after suffering a shoulder injury in his debut at the recent AEW Double Or Nothing PPV. He said he will fulfill his contractual obligations with NJPW once healed, but after that he is retiring. The full statement can be read here on PWMania.

Hamilton tweeted his initial reaction to Rush’s announcement and wrote the following-

“Wow…..unreal…..if we all didn’t have our own lives and families to take care of I just might pretend I give a [swearing face emoji]. (On behalf of the wrestling family and community who work for a living) On to the gym. [eyes roll emoji]”

Hamilton deleted that tweet soon after. A fan tweeted a screenshot of the deleted tweet and asked Hamilton what happened. He responded-

“You tell me…..”

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest. The deleted tweet screenshot can be seen here-