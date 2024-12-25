WWE’s Internal Reaction To Allegations Against Lee Fitting

As PWMania.com previously reported, a few details surfaced online on the allegations that led to the dismissal of current WWE executive producer Lee Fitting from ESPN due to his misconduct towards women staff in the company.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE was made aware of Fitting’s situation and what ultimately led to his dismissal from ESPN at the time of his hiring. However, there is said to be no known fallout with the company as of this time over the report. It was also mentioned on the report that fans speculated Fitting was in trouble because they noticed that this week’s episode of RAW did not include Fitting’s name in the credits, however that is because WWE has not had any names listed in the credits for RAW, unlike with SmackDown and NXT.

The end credits of Tuesday night’s WWE NXT episode on The CW did feature Fitting’s name as an executive producer, along with Paul Levesque and Shawn Michaels, so for now it doesn’t look like there’s been any internal change and WWE has not removed Fitting from the closing credits of any of their live TV broadcasts.