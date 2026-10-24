WWE’s John Cena Classic Date Could Overlap With AEW Worlds End

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is considering December 19 as the date for the John Cena Classic tournament. However, two other events are also scheduled for the same day, which may create a conflict for WWE.

AEW has confirmed that its pay-per-view event, Worlds End, will take place on Saturday, December 19, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Additionally, AAA’s Guerra de Titanes is also set for December 19 at Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, December 19 is one of the dates being considered for the John Cena Classic. This potential scheduling conflict presents WWE with a decision to make regarding the tournament. As of now, WWE has not officially announced the date, venue, or format for the John Cena Classic, while both AEW’s Worlds End and AAA’s Guerra de Titanes are confirmed for that evening.