WWE’s Kevin Patrick Accepts New Position With Major League Soccer and Apple TV

WWE RAW announcer Kevin Patrick (Kevin Egan) has accepted a new position with Major League Soccer.

Apple and Major League Soccer announced today the addition of 31 new on-air personalities to the MLS Season Pass Broadcast Team. Patrick has been named to the play-by-play team for MLS Season Pass, an Apple TV subscription service.

Patrick’s work with WWE was not mentioned in the press release issued by Apple and MLS. They wrote, “Kevin Egan, originally from Dublin, Ireland, has spent the last 10 seasons broadcasting MLS matches on television with both the Chicago Fire and Atlanta United. During this time Egan also acted as a play-by-play commentator and studio host for beIN Sports, Turner Sports, ESPN and CNN International.”

Patrick tweeted in response to today’s announcement, “[writing hand emoji] @AppleTV and @MLS! Let’s go! Chuffed, honored and grateful to be part of the broadcast family for this revolutionary journey [grinning face emoji] #MLSSeasonPass”

In March 2021, WWE hired Patrick as a backstage RAW correspondent, a play-by-play commentator for WWE Main Event, and the host of RAW Talk. In October 2022, he was promoted to RAW commentary.

Patrick’s full tweet is included below: