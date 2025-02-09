WWE’s Latest Releases Reportedly Tied To NXT Call-Ups In 2025

WWE has released several talents, including Giovanni Vinci, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Isla Dawn, Cedric Alexander, AOP (Rezar & Akam) with their manager Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. Additionally, Sonya Deville was informed that WWE would not be renewing her contract, which is set to expire later this month.

With the exception of Deville, all released talent are under 90-day non-compete clauses, meaning they will not be able to work for other promotions until their non-compete period expires in three months. After that, they will officially become free agents.

According to Fightful Select, sources within NXT believe these releases are linked to a new batch of NXT call-ups set to be brought to the main roster in 2025. However, there is currently no official timeline for when these call-ups will take place or which talents will be involved.

As WWE restructures its roster, fans will be watching closely to see which NXT stars receive promotions and where the newly released talents land once they become free agents.