WWE’s Latest Trademark Sparks Speculation On A New TV Show

WWE has filed a new trademark, potentially signaling the launch of a new show.

On February 19, the company submitted a trademark application for “WWE Rings, Rivals & Rumbles” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filing is categorized under broadcast services, covering various forms of media distribution.

The official description includes:

“Broadcasting services, namely television broadcasting, video broadcasting, Internet broadcasting, audio broadcasting and motion picture broadcasting; audio, text and video broadcasting services over the Internet and other communications networks featuring audio and video content; subscription-based audio and video broadcasting services; satellite transmission services; electronic transmission of audio, video, graphics, and data via computer networks; transmission and delivery of audiovisual content via the internet; video-on-demand transmission services; wireless communication services, including transmission of television programs and motion pictures to mobile devices; streaming of television programs, motion pictures, electronic media, audiovisual content, videos, pictures, images, text, and photos via computer and communication network.”

As of now, there’s no confirmation on when the show will debut or which platform will host it.