WWE’s Legal Fight With Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar’s Title Win, Next Saudi Arabia Event

– It appears WWE has given up in the legal fight with Ric Flair over “The Man” trademark and that is why Becky Lynch is now using the “Big Time Becks” moniker on television, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

– Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Title at Day 1 was almost a full 20 years since his first WWE Title victory at the 2002 Summerslam PPV. Meltzer noted that Lesnar broke a record for the longest span of World Title wins in WWE. Hulk Hogan had the previous record with his first WWE Title win being in 1984 and final win being in 2002.

– WWE’s next event in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for Saturday, February 19th, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast. Because anyone booked for Saudi Arabia would miss Smackdown on the 18th due to the travel schedule, Meltzer wrote that WWE “may be taping two episodes on 2/11 in New Orleans but WWE hasn’t clarified that.”