WWE’s Longtime Lead Production Designer Leaving The Company

WWE’s longtime lead production designer Jason Robinson is leaving the company, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Robinson is believed to have completed the Bash in Berlin PLE or will do so this week.

Johnson stated, “Robinson was highly thought of and was considered incredibly talented by those he worked with. He started with a background in theater and opera in terms of creating and designing sets before moving into the television realm. He was very much considered a Kevin Dunn guy during his run with the company. He has been with WWE for well over 23+ years and had a hand in creating just about every modern major event and television set you could think of. There were a lot of people shocked that he was exiting, noting he was as important as one can imagine when it came to designing the look and feel of WWE’s broadcast product.”