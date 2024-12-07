WWE’s Madison Square Garden Show Is A Hot Ticket

WWE will return to New York City on December 26th for a Madison Square Garden house show. Because of its history at the location, this has been considered the company’s largest house show of the year. WWE fills the card with major matches.

It has been regarded WWE’s home arena for decades, dating back to when Vince McMahon’s father held frequent events there. Last year’s show was an excellent reminder of the event’s importance, as CM Punk won his first bout back since returning the WWE at Survivor Series, against Dominik Mysterio.

WrestleTix, which does an excellent job of tracking ticket sales for all pro wrestling events, said that WWE has distributed 9,564 tickets for the show, leaving 3,198 available for a total of 12,762. They sold over 1,500 tickets in the last week.

Last year’s event attracted 15,831. WWE has advertised the following for the show:

World Heavyweight Championship Match:

‘The Ring General’ GUNTHER (champion) vs. Damian Priest

Steel Cage Match:

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. ‘Big’ Bronson Reed (he will need to be replaced due to surgery)

Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan (champion) vs. IYO SKY

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Wyatt Sicks, Sami Zayn, The New Day, and LA Knight are advertised.