WWE’s Main Roster Dealing With A Post-WrestleMania Covid-19 Outbreak?

In regards to several WWE stars missing from post-Wrestlemania television, it was reported by Fightful Select that there were more wrestlers “banged up” or not cleared to wrestle than usual. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted the following…

“A couple were precautionary due to COVID symptoms, and we were told that the brand was just short-handed in general.”

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com commented on the April 19th 2021 episode of RAW having the same matches as last week. Alvarez said he didn’t know if there was another Covid-19 outbreak but then Dave Meltzer chimed in…

“Well, we did… I mean there was. That’s part of it. I don’t know who it was, because they won’t tell you, but yeah there was.”

The comments from Alvarez and Meltzer can be heard at 2:04 in the video below: