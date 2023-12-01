WWE’s Merchandise Sales Has Been Dominated By CM Punk Since His Return

CM Punk has been a huge success for WWE since making his comeback, which is to be expected given that he has been one of the industry’s biggest stars for the past fifteen years. He rose to success in WWE before taking a break and rejoining the company in 2021 to wrestle for AEW.

The wrestling world has been buzzing about CM Punk’s big return to WWE after the Men’s War Games Match at this past Saturday’s Survivor Series. Following that event, Punk cut a promo on Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE Champion is currently listed as a free agent, which means he can appear on either RAW or SmackDown. He’s scheduled to appear on RAW next Monday.

When WWE posts anything about Punk and his return to the company, engagement on all social media platforms skyrockets. On the USA Network, Monday’s RAW episode drew an average of 1.884 million viewers and a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from 1.459 million viewers and a 0.49 rating last week. It had the highest key demo rating since the RAW following WrestleMania 39.

According to WrestleFeatures, Punk’s new t-shirt is one of the top three best-selling t-shirts on WWE Shop right now for men, youth, and women.