WWE’s Move To New Headquarters Set To Continue Following Merger With UFC

WWE has been preparing to relocate from Titan Towers to its new corporate headquarters at 707 Washington Blvd in Stamford, CT, but with the news of WWE’s acquisition by Endeavor, there have been some questions about the new HQ’s plans.

Once the transaction is completed, WWE and the UFC will form a new company. Vince McMahon will continue to serve as executive chairman.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new headquarters has been in the works for several years. The latest word on moving employees from Titan Towers to the new headquarters was that it would take place after WrestleMania. This was prior to the acquisition.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE’s acquisition will not affect plans to relocate to a new headquarters because WWE and UFC will be under one company but run separately, just as the UFC does with Dana White’s PowerSlap league.

“They’re still going to go….they’re still going to go into the new….there’ll be layoffs and stuff most likely, but they’re moving to the new place. UFC is going to stay in Vegas. There might be some layoffs there, who knows, but they’re going to stay in Vegas. WWE will be headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. That’s not changing. They’re being run as two separate companies, but they are sister companies, and there will be people who will be working on both,” Meltzer stated.

Meltzer continued, “Like when WWE had some of their attempts, whether it was running boxing or running the World Bodybuilding Federation, Vince’s side things. People in the company [WWE] were involved in the XFL. A Lot of people in WWE worked on XFL, not the second one but the first one [2001 version].”

