WWE’s Official Sasha Banks and Naomi Facebook Pages Removed

Following their walkout on Monday’s WWE RAW, the company has continued to separate itself from Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and have had their Women’s Tag Team Championships removed from them. The WWE Shop website has also taken down merchandise for the two stars.

Banks and Naomi’s official WWE Facebook accounts are currently unavailable. When you look for them on the platform, you’ll get the following message:

“This content isn’t available right now. When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it’s been deleted.”