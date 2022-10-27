WWE’s Original Plan Behind Sami Zayn’s Alliance With The Bloodline

Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown is widely regarded as the best current WWE storyline.

The “Honorary Uce” and Jey Uso have clashed in the past. Zayn’s affiliation in the Bloodline officially began in May after Reigns made him an Honorary Uce.

The angle, which wasn’t intended to be long-term, has developed beyond what WWE had originally anticipated, according to a conversation with Mirror Sport.

“This is one of the more filled-out, long-term stories I’ve ever been a part of, and it’s long, even by WWE standards. Usually we might do two or three month stories, but I’ve been aligned with The Bloodline in some respects since April and we’re still only kind of scratching the surface as to where this is going to go.

“The initial idea was just to have some on-screen interactions every now and again because it made sense as the self-proclaimed locker room leader I should have a good rapport with the Head of the Table. So we were kind of cooking up that idea.”

It has been rumored that WWE will match up Zayn and Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2023, which will take place in Sami Zayn’s Montreal, Canada, home. Zayn mentioned that fans had offered a variety of storyline suggestions. He claimed he had given up trying to guess what WWE had in store for him.

“I’m past the point of trying to predict what the end game is. But I think at this point, we have such a level of investment that whatever happens, I think fans are going to just be there along for the ride. It’s been really a lot of fun and seeing how much the fans have been loving it has been really rewarding.”

WWE Crown Jewel is the next Saturday, and Reigns will face Logan Paul to defend his championship.