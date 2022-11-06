WWE’s Original Plan for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s Third Match

At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced off for the second time in the ring.

Lesnar pushed Lashley off the turnbuckle and landed on Lashley for the pinfall win. This annoyed Lashley, who attacked Lesnar and put him back in The Hurt Lock after the match.

It’s clear that WWE intends to hold a third match, as Lashley hinted earlier this week in an interview. At the Royal Rumble event in January, Lashley defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Title.

Dave Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE originally planned to hold the trilogy match at the Day 1 event in January. However, that event has been canceled, and it is still unknown when the third match will be scheduled.

“The story of the match is that Lashley totally dominated him, but Lesnar won the match. It leads to they’re one and one now, and there’s a natural third match…..I don’t know if they’re going to save it for WrestleMania, or I don’t know when. Originally it was going to be Day 1, but obviously, that’s out. I don’t know if they’ll do it at Survivor Series. I don’t know….I’m not sure where they’ll do it. They may do it in Montreal or save it for Mania.”

Here is a promo that Lashley cut after the Crown Jewel match:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)