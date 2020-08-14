WWE’s Original Plan For Intercontinental Title Match At SummerSlam

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE was planning a match between AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. The reason there hasn’t been any build in that direction yet is because of the major issues with WWE creative these days.

Vince McMahon has “torn up” several recent scripts for SmackDown. Numerous changes have been made, sometimes even as the TV tapings are ongoing.

While AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy is still possible, the angle would more than likely need to begin tonight and then carry over to next week’s go-home show.