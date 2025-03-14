WWE’s Original Post-WrestleMania 41 Plans For Drew McIntyre Revealed

Drew McIntyre has been on a dominant run over the past year, including his WWE World Title win at WrestleMania 41, only to lose it moments later to Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in. McIntyre has also been involved in a heated feud with CM Punk, adding to his high-profile moments.

Now, McIntyre is setting his sights on WrestleMania 41, where he is expected to face Damian Priest.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE originally planned for McIntyre to feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. However, with John Cena now in the title picture, those plans could shift.

Meltzer wrote:

“Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (McIntyre was moved to SmackDown originally for a title match series with Rhodes, but if Rhodes loses that falls apart as I don’t see them doing Cena vs. McIntyre) and Naomi vs. Jade Cargill were all rumored, seemed likely coming out of Elimination Chamber and pushed hard on television this week.”

McIntyre also recently teased having big things in the works after a conversation with The Rock. For more on that, click here.