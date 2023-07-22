WWE’s Plans For Austin Theory’s Title Defence Against The US Championship Invitational Winner

After weeks of building up a worthy challenger to step up the next number one contender for Austin Theory’s US title, the United States Championship Invitational finals are set to conclude on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio won a four-way match on this week’s SmackDown to advance to the Invitational finals. He outlasted LA Knight, Sheamus, and Cameron Grimes, eventually pinning Grimes and advancing.

Now, he’ll face fellow LWO member Santos Escobar on next week’s show, with the winner earning a shot at a secondary title on the blue brand.

There has been speculation that WWE will save this title match for an episode of SmackDown, possibly on August 4th, or book it on the SummerSlam PLE card on August 5th, which already has nine matches rumored. For more on the expected card, click here.

According to Dave Meltzer’s Friday Daily Update on F4Wonline.com, Theory vs. the winner of the Invitational is currently scheduled for a future episode of SmackDown.

WWE has traditionally held title matches on SmackDown the night before a PLE. This title fight could be scheduled in the same manner.