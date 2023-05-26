WWE’s Plans For Roman Reigns Following Night Of Champions

Roman Reigns will compete at the WWE Night of Champions PLE on Saturday, but he won’t be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title there.

Instead, he will compete for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with Solo Sikoa against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. In addition, he is promoted for the July 1 Money in the Bank event, the July 22 house show in Mexico City, and the August SummerSlam event.

With Brock Lesnar’s defeat at WrestleMania 38 last year, “The Tribal Chief” eventually won the WWE Title and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He is now getting close to 1000 days since winning the title.

Some fans speculated that WWE might book Reigns in some non-title matches at PLEs to further extend his reign as champion after booking him in a tag team match at Night of Champions.

Reigns will defend the title at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Usos and Bobby Lashley, according to Meltzer, might be the two best candidates to face him in these shows.

