WWE’s Potential Name For The Rock & John Cena

At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Rock and John Cena formed a shocking alliance after Cody Rhodes declined The Rock’s offer to become his Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena then turned heel by attacking Rhodes, setting up a high-stakes title match between the two at WrestleMania 41.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE has discussed branding The Rock and Cena as “The Rock and Soul Connection” as they move forward with their storyline.

“The unlikely yet shocking pair of The Rock and John Cena will have strong promotion behind it as we move towards WrestleMania, with one of the ideas to label the duo being ‘The Rock and Soul Connection,’ a nod to The Rock’s father, ‘Soulman’ Rocky Johnson, perhaps.”

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, Rock and Cena are expected to appear together on TV more frequently, building toward Cena’s championship match against Rhodes.

Whether “The Rock and Soul Connection” becomes the official name remains to be seen, but it reflects The Rock’s lineage while adding a twist to their unexpected partnership.