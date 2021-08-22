WWE’s Relationship With 2K Said To Be “Seriously Strained”

During the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV, a trailer aired for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. It was revealed that the game would be released in March of 2022.

In an article titled Sources: WWE, 2K Relationship “Seriously Strained” on sportsgamersonline.com, it was noted that 2K Sports made the decision to delay the game’s release. There has reportedly been “infighting regarding direction of the game” and people within WWE apparently wanted the game to be released around the time of Survivor Series.

It’s believed that the WWE releases in recent months played a role in the game being delayed:

“One of the reasons given to us were the sheer amount of releases over the past year. The team has been working on scanning wrestlers and building new character models pretty much from the ground up.”