WWE’s Relationship With 2K Sports Could Be Coming To An End

In August 2021, there was a report that the working relationship between WWE and 2K was “seriously strained.”

According to Fightful Select, WWE could be ending its relationship with Take-Two Interactive which is the parent company of 2K Sports. Fightful stated the following about WWE possibly switching to a different video game publisher:

“Multiple sources have stated that WWE has had preliminary discussions with Electronic Arts (EA) about bringing the WWE Games line over to one of the top gaming publishers in the world.”

It’s being said that the critical and commercial performance of the WWE 2K22 video game could play a factor in WWE’s future with 2K Sports. Fightful also noted that WWE and 2K Sports signed a contract in 2016 and sources indicate that it was a six-year deal with options to have it extended.